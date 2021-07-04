Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

