MCO (MCO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $725,555.00

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One MCO coin can now be purchased for about $11.00 or 0.00031828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MCO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. MCO has a market cap of $173.69 million and $725,555.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00791879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.