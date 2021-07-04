Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 39,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,552. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NID. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,261,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

