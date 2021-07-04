Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 321,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,379. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

