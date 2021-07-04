Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 20,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

DVN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,753. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

