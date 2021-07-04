Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 1,266,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

