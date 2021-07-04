Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) vs. First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Critical Comparison

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Signature Bank 30.40% 11.10% 0.87%

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Signature Bank pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 1 15 1 3.00

Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $264.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.36 $57.53 million N/A N/A Signature Bank $2.01 billion 6.62 $528.36 million $9.96 24.91

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, pay check protection loans, main street lending program loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 36 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, including Connecticut, and in California and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

