WOM Protocol Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $471,789.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.73 or 0.00793718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

