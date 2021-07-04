TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $5.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 627,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,416.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $859,414 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 79.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,253,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,648 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

