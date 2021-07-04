PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 33,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.