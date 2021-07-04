Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,106.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

