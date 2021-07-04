ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $26,308.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

