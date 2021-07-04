Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 599,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 129,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,287. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60. Koppers has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

