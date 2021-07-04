Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Drops By 28.8%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IAE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,707. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

