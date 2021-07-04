Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Update

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LMND traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 1,150,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,212,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

