Streamr (DATA) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $100.55 million and $15.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.87 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 891,072,680 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

