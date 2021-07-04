BeatzCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $43.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

