Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 854,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

