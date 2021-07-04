Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 208,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

