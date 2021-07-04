FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.85 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $175.85 million and $2.20 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

