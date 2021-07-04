ELYSIA (EL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $681,760.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $681,760.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,394,669 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

