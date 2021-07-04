Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 151,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

