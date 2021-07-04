Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 20.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 919,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

DESP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 130,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $941.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

