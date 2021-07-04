Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Status has a market cap of $257.85 million and $16.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00791639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.00 or 0.07988970 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

