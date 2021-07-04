Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

BAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,096. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

