Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BZH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 328,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $606.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

