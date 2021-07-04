Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Increases By 20.5%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LiveRamp stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $11,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

