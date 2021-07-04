$0.89 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $678.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

