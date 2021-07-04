Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANTM stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.20. 1,504,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.69.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.