Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ANTM stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.20. 1,504,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.69.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.
In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
