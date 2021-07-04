Reviewing Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 0 11 17 0 2.61 Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $432.84, suggesting a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Cuentas.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 11.53% -14.49% 29.35% Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Cuentas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.12 billion 4.47 $491.30 million $12.01 39.49 Cuentas $560,000.00 159.29 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Cuentas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 17,600 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.