Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $690,613.77 and $161,746.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00133023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.17 or 1.00023639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

