Rally (RLY) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Rally has a market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00133023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.17 or 1.00023639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,282,752 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

