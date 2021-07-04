Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PING stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 751,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

