$2.19 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.17. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. 608,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,610. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.72. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

