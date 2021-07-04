United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USM stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $37.06. 123,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,484. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

