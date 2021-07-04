Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 479,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

