Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 479,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.