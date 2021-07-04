Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Teekay by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:TK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 508,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,616. Teekay has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

