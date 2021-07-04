ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Cap of $453,710.71

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $453,710.71 and $43,115.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,811,995 coins and its circulating supply is 28,532,661 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

