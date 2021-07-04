Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Hits $9.60 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $419,741.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00793965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.30 or 0.08015157 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

