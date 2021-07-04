Neo Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Neo has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $393.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $37.95 or 0.00106617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

