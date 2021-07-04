Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

