Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declines By 30.9%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 181,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,083. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $794,015.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 308,497 shares of company stock worth $2,927,729 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

