Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $707,597. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.