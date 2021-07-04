Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 28.2%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 94,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,615. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.