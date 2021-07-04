Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 28.2%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 94,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,615. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
