Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 20.5%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.97. 493,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,665. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.