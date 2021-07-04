OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.32 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $110.32 million and $1.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,906,221 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

