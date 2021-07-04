$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post sales of $6.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,767. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.28.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.