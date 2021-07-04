SUN (old) (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046201 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.