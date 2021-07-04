Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $261.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock worth $42,013,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 3,100,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,695. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.