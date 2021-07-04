Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 33.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Micron Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.43. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

